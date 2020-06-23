Depth of crisis caused by coronavirus still has to be assessed, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The depth of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has not been determined yet but new reality forming is already obvious, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

The epidemic has delivered a strong blow to the world’s economy and unemployment growth has become the most acute problem in all countries. Adverse consequences also affected Russia, Putin said.

"According to estimates, in April, when lockdown measures were introduced and nonworking days were announced, Russia’s GDP declined by 12%. The global recession, the decline in the world’s economy essentially started, and all the consequences and the depth of this crisis are still to be assessed," Putin said. "It is already obvious now" that "the new reality is forming in the world," he added.