CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Depth of crisis caused by coronavirus still has to be assessed, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The depth of the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has not been determined yet but new reality forming is already obvious, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

The epidemic has delivered a strong blow to the world’s economy and unemployment growth has become the most acute problem in all countries. Adverse consequences also affected Russia, Putin said.

"According to estimates, in April, when lockdown measures were introduced and nonworking days were announced, Russia’s GDP declined by 12%. The global recession, the decline in the world’s economy essentially started, and all the consequences and the depth of this crisis are still to be assessed," Putin said. "It is already obvious now" that "the new reality is forming in the world," he added.

Russia ranks fifteen in Global House Price Index, research says
Turkey, New Zealand and Lithuania topped the rating for the first quarter of 2020
Serbia’s ruling Progressive Party winning parliamentary election - exit poll
According to CPI’s preliminary data, the voter turnout was 50.44%
Putin to address nation on June 23, coronavirus and economy on agenda
The president will make his address at about 15:00 Moscow time on Tuesday
Putin’s WW2 article raised much interests in US - Russian envoy
The publication raised a lot of interest and launched discussions, he said
Latest drones to arrive for Russia’s air base in Kyrgyzstan by year-end
On February 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on ratifying a protocol on amendments to the agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on Russia’s integrated military base that will make it possible to deploy a squad of unmanned aerial vehicles at the base
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Russia won’t force China to join nuclear arms talks - Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov said that China should itself decide whether these talks are beneficial for the country
China Trade Deal is ‘fully intact’, confirms President Trump
"Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreemen!" the president blogged on Twitter
Trump’s envoy for arms control praises Vienna talks as ‘very positive’
Billingslea told about detailed discussions of full-range of nuclear topics
Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
Trump decides to terminate China trade deal over coronavirus, says trade adviser
It is decided amid growing conviction of intelligence officials that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan lab
US military plans overtly aimed at deterring Russia, China - ambassador
Anatoly Antonov pointed out that Russia would prefer to avoid this scenario
Russia hopes China, India show wisdom to avoid any escalation - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia "always stands ready to offer services and help in settling thorny conflicts between the countries that are its partners and allies"
Number of forged 5,000-ruble banknotes grows in Moscow — police
The number increased by 13% year-on-year in the first five months of 2020
Three types of Pantsyr air defense systems to roll across Red Square on June 24
This year, over 20 weapon systems will roll across Moscow’s Red Square for the first time
India eyeing purchase of 20 Mig-29 jets from Russia — media
The procurement can begin two years after the agreement with Russia is signed
Russian Embassy in Indonesia works on death of Russian national on Bali
The 18-year old girl Anastasia Tropitsel drove a motorcycle, lost control and rammed into a fence
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats call for immediate launch of intra-Libyan dialogue
They agreed that there is no alternative to the immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities and the beginning of dialogue involving all Libyan parties to reach generally acceptable agreements on all aspects of settlement based on the results of the Berlin conference
US Navy amphibious assault ship enters Black Sea
It joined the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, according to the Ukrainian web portal Dumskaya
West mistakenly believes that world can be ruled from Washington — Russian official
"The most important lesson from the past is that if any country tries to rule the world all by itself this will undoubtedly end in disaster," he said
Defense minister to lead Chinese delegation at Victory Parade in Moscow
Most of the Chinese delegation’s members have already arrived in Moscow and China’s servicemen are training together with the Russian military personnel in the run-up to the parade, the ambassador said
Son of ex-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev dies in US
Sergei Krushchev was 84 years old
Approval of changes to constitution to help cement Russia’s strong position - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that certain Western countries had never approved of Russia's growing independence
Putin not ruling out he will run for new presidential term
Meanwhile, the Russian leader cautioned officials against searching for a successor to him now, saying that they should rather focus on their work
Moscow to ease more coronavirus restrictions on June 23
Moscow residents are still required to social distance and wear face masks and gloves, the mayor said
Experience with Ebola can help Russia develop vaccine against COVID-19 faster
Clinical testing of the vaccine developed by the Gamalei National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology began on June 18
Putin says he is used to criticism, thinking it inevitable
There always are people who think differently, Russian President stressed
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Russia has no territorial claims against its neighbors, says Kremlin
Nord Stream 2 may contribute to Europe’s energy security - Kremlin
We are hoping that the project will be finalized, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Department head at rocket making enterprise Kovalyov sentenced to seven years for treason
The court hearings were held behind closed doors, because some of the materials constituted a state secret
Russia, Belarus sign agreement on mutual recognition of each other’s visas
Under the agreement, citizens of third countries with a valid visa of either Russia or Belarus will be allowed to enter, leave and stay in the other country until their visa expires, to cross the land border of Russia and Belarus by rail or air and via major highways
Putin visits Defense Ministry’s main cathedral near Moscow
The Russian leader toured the cathedral and attended a prayer service
Russia’s coronavirus recoveries exceed new cases this week
On June 15-21, the crisis center reported 55,716 new COVID-19 cases and 59,661 recoveries
Press review: Will Egypt, Turkey clash over Libya and can Russia return spooked investors
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 22th
Russian embassy sent note to UK about Skripals ‘moving’ to New Zealand, says envoy
The ambassador recalled that New Zealand’s leadership had refuted the claims that the former spy and his daughter moved there
Trump says could meet with Venezuela’s Maduro - report
Answering a question whether he regrets the advice of his former National Security Advisor John Bolton to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guadio, Trump said "not particularly"
Indian defense minister arrives in Moscow
The plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport
Russia tests high-resolution compact aircraft radar
The new small-size station mounted on a light plane, a drone or a helicopter is designated for a radar survey of the terrain in any weather conditions
Russia delivers anti-drone systems to Central Asia
Negotiations with five more countries on the deliveries of anti-drone systems are underway, according to the provider
Pressure on Iran runs counter to claims of commitment to nuclear deal — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, adoption of the IAEA Board of Governors resolution on Iran was not dictated by the real state of affairs in terms of applying guarantees in Iran
Ukraine to review, axe treaties with Russia
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Bondar also noted that Kiev is not going down the path of "radical and emotional steps" which can affect its citizens
Kremlin comments on Bolton’s ‘assessments’ of Putin
It is possible to agree with some but not all of them, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US B-52H bombers over Okhotsk Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed
French historian describes Putin’s article on WWII as ‘profound’
"I totally agree with what Putin said in his article. History must never be forgotten, as its lessons give us a better understanding of the present-day situation in the world," he said
Turkmenistan’s president tells Putin cannot visit Russia for Victory Day Parade
Defense Minister Major General Begench Gundogdyev would lead the country’s delegation to Moscow
Putin to hold talks with foreign leaders invited to Victory Day parade
Putin will hold a reception for the invited heads of state and government
Latest Pantsyr-SM surface-to-air missile/gun system to be presented at Moscow V-Day parade
The new Pantsyr received the capability of effectively striking all types of drones, taking into account the experience gained in Syria. Its striking range was extended to 30 km
Trump vowed to exit NATO because members supported Nord Stream 2, says Bolton
This is what Bolton says in his latest book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir
Russian-Polish relations at their lowest point - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov added that Russia is disappointed by Warsaw’s confrontational policy
