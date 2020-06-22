Hainan's inflation continued to decline in May

HAIKOU, June 22. /TASS/. Hainan's consumer price index (CPI, inflation) continued to decline in May, increasing by only 2.8% year on year. According to the regional statistical office, the growth was by 1.8 percentage points lower than in April.

Compared to the previous month,the province even saw a deflationary process (-0.8%). In particular, food prices fell by an average of 2.8%, while other products remained almost unchanged.

"This was the decisive factor that influenced the decrease in the entire CPI index. Meat (4.9%), poultry (-4.1%), and vegetables (-5.4%) fell in price on the market," a local department's representative explained.

As the official clarified, despite this, compared with May 2019, prices for some products still grew: for example, in cultural and educational services the growth amounted to 3.9%, clothing - just over 3%, consumer goods - plus 0.4%. "However, in general, for the sixth month in a row the total index on an annualized basis continues to gradually decline," he added.

Hainan's inflation is maintained at a relatively low level annually. According to statistics, the CPI in 2017-2019 was 2.8%, 2.5% and 3.4%, respectively. According to Chinese economists, this indicates both market stability and smooth growth, the gradual activity of regional enterprises.