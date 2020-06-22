Hainan presents free port's advantages to US companies

HAIKOU, June 22. /TASS/. US companies participated in a videoconference organized by Hainan's Office for International Economic Development and the American Chamber of Commerce in China to promote the preferential policy and investment opportunities of Hainan's free trade port, www.hinews.cn reported.

Representatives of more than 50 US companies, including 3M Company, Starbucks China, Intel China, Emerson, Warner Bros. and ExxonMobil (China) Investment took part in the meeting. Officials representing various government bodies, city and county administrations, as well as industrial parks in the Hainan Province, the news outlet writes, made presentations and answered questions regarding the free trade port.

The videoconference participants discussed options for possible preferences and prospects for the work of the US companies in the free trade port to promote investment and business in such areas as finance, tourism, education, the aerospace industry, agriculture, medicine, pharmaceuticals and the marine industry.

"The American Chamber of Commerce in China and its member companies have paid special attention to the construction of a free trade port on Hainan," the chamber chairman Ge Guzhuya said as quoted by the news outlet, also assuring that work to improve the business climate for Chinese and American companies will continue in collaboration with the Hainan International Economic Development Office to create an investment platform for the provincial economy by the chamber’s member companies.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.