Russian turbine can be used at power plant in Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Technopromexport engineering company can use the Russian high-capacity GTD-110M turbine at the Udarnaya Thermal Power Plant in the Krasnodar Region, a source in the energy industry told TASS on Monday.

"Considering readiness of the first domestic high-capacity turbine for serial production, this is a logical step. It is necessary to expedite import substitution in this sphere and refocus the market on the Russian equipment in the environment of sanctions and limited access to foreign technologies," the source said.

The United Engine Corporation prepared production lines to start turbines production, Operations Director of the company said earlier. Series production of GTD-110M turbine was planned to start in 2021.

The Udarnaya Thermal Power Plant will be located between Anapa and Novorossiysk cities. Its design capacity will be about 500 MW.