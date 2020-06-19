Sino-Russian trade to return to previous level in 2021, says envoy

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China will return to the previous level following the coronavirus pandemic as early as in 2021, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Friday in an open interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

The pandemic has hit the economic cooperation between the two countries, he said, noting that it will unfortunately influence the final figures that will slightly drop. "However, according to projections by Chinese specialists, which we share, we can leapfrog this year’s losses next year and reach the level of $200 bln worth of trade turnover per year by 2024 or 2025, meaning by the middle of the decade," Denisov said, adding that trade turnover amounted to "around $113 bln at the end of last year.".