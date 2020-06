MINSK, June 18. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry agreed the schedule of oil supplies to Belarusian refineries over main oil pipelines in the amount of 5.75 mln tonnes in the third quarter of 2020, Belneftekhim Holding said on Thursday.

"The schedule of oil supplies over main oil pipelines to Belarusian refineries was determined together with the Russian Energy Ministry with the volume of 5.75 mln tonnes in the third quarter of 2020 (2.875 mln tonnes to each refinery)," the company said.