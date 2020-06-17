Rosatom keeps plans of building power plants overseas in 2020

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Rosatom maintains their plans of building nuclear power plants (NPPs) overseas in 2020 despite the lockdown measures, CEO of the Russian state-run nuclear corporation Alexei Likhachev said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"We are working in ten countries on 25 sites; our facilities are ready in 36 countries in total. As I have already said, we are on track with the government and implement staff rotation and bring specialists, despite the restrictions in place. We do not revise the construction program for this year even for construction sites of the largest volume. We will have the largest scope of construction work in Turkey and Bangladesh this year," the top manager said.

Rosatom keeps all the construction programs for overseas projects, despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus, Likhachev added.