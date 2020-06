MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. OPEC+ countries participating in the agreement to reduce oil production by 9.7 mln bpd fulfilled the agreements by 87% of the plan in May, a source in OPEC told TASS.

Thus, the agreement countries reduced oil production by 8.4 mln barrels per day.

The deal will be reviewed on Wednesday at a meeting of the OPEC+ technical committee, which will be held in a webinar format.