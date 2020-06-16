Denmark to give assessment to new vessels for Nord Stream 2

STOCKHOLM, June 16. /TASS/. The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) will take a new decision concerning the use of vessels for the incomplete segment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, head of DEA’s press service Ture Falbe-Hansen told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Danish Energy Agency has been requested by the Nord Stream 2 AG company to approve that they may use anchored pipelaying vessels as to complete the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Anchored pipelaying vessels have been assessed in the environmental impact assessment but it is not a part of the permission from October 2019. Accordingly, the DEA will make an administrative decision in accordance to the Continental Shelf Act and with our obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," Falbe-Hansen said. The specific time for making the new decision cannot be indicated so far, he added.

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, submitted a request for an amendment to the obtained construction permit to Danish authorities, the operator’s press service told TASS earlier on Tuesday. The amendment relates to the potential use of pipelay vessels that use anchors for positioning and it only relates to the clarification of one permit condition, the company said.