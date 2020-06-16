Nord Stream 2 filed amendment request to Danish authorities

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, submitted a request for an amendment to the obtained construction permit to Danish authorities, the operator’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Nord Stream 2 will implement the project in accordance with the construction permit and as assessed in the Environmental Impact Assessment. The amendment relates to the potential use of pipelay vessels that use anchors for positioning and it only relates to the clarification of one permit condition," the company noted.

"This technique was successfully used during the installation of the already operational Nord Stream pipelines in Danish waters, and for the Nord Stream 2 pipelines already installed in German waters," the company added.

The Nord Stream 2 project contemplates construction of two gas pipeline strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date.