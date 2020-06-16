Russia’s gold production in January - February up 9.4%

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The volume of gold production in Russia in January - February 2020 increased by 9.4% year-on-year and amounted to 39.71 tonnes, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Production of mined gold increased by 11.8% to 31.75 tonnes, byproduct gold - by 10.5% to 2.85 tonnes, secondary gold production decreased by 3.8% to 5.11 tonnes.

In January - February 2019, 36.3 tonnes of gold were produced.

Silver production in Russia during the reporting period increased by 1% and amounted to 142.3 tonnes including mined silver - 66.02 tonnes (+4.8%), byproduct - 53.82 tonnes (+11.3%), secondary - 22.46 tonnes (-23.9%).