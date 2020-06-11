Sanya authorities create credit insurance mechanism for small business

HAIKOU, June 11. /TASS/. The Sanya administration and the relevant financial institutions of the country for the first time created a joint credit and insurance mechanism for small business, which suffered most during the coronavirus epidemic, reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the local authorities, the new financing platform will increase the availability of loans and prevent risks associated with contracts breach due to a particular commercial organization's bankruptsy.

"Sanya will continue development relying on active state support. Due to that, small firms will be able to curb expenses associated with doing business, reduce costs, restore production to the volumes that existed before the coronavirus pandemic," a local administration representative told the media.

He specified that the authorities and small business “are in the same boat” and they have to overcome the difficulties together.

The agreement on the implementation of the new program on affordable lending was signed by representatives of the Financial Development Department of Sanya, the People's Insurance Company of China (PICC), the Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC), the Bank of China and the Construction Bank of China. Private enterprises, as well as individual entrepreneurs, depending on the scale of their projects, have the opportunity to receive one-time loans of up to 6 million yuan (about $ 850,000 at the current rate).

According to official figures, almost all of Hainan's companies returned to normal schedule following the novel coronavirus outbreak. The service sector suffered the most from the epidemic: restaurants, travel agencies, shops and private hotels. In order to support the business, the authorities allocated significant funds from the budget and also involved various bank financing mechanisms.