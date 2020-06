MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August 2020 fell by 5.6% to $39.4 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, according to trading data.

WTI futures lost 6.5% down to $37.18 per barrel.

Brent futures later lost 5.9% to $33.27 a barrel, while WTI futures declined 6.8% to $37.06 per barrel.