Hainan to minimize risks and better business climate for investors

HAIKOU, June 11. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will pay close attention to eliminating risks for national and foreign investors and will do their utmost to create a favorable business climate, stated the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Liu Cigui.

"The number of commercial projects on Hainan is constantly growing, investments are increasing, the public sector [economy] is playing an increasingly important part. If we do not control the emerging risks in this situation, we will simply not be able to ensure an optimal business climate," he noted at a press conference. “During the economic development we may face unforeseen difficulties. However, we are not afraid of this, because we are constantly improving tools to prevent and eliminate risks, bettering social management skills.”

According to the official, the regional administration analyzes unfavorable factors on a daily basis in order to avoid problems in advance that could jeopardize the future of Hainan's economic development.

“We put risks into 13 categories. Overall, there are more than a hundred large and less significant negative factors that we have to constantly take into account,” Liu Cigui explained.

According to the official, while removing restrictions, liberalizing and pursuing an openness policy, the island administration plans to stop any actions that would pose a threat to national security or would be dangerous for the Chinese growth model. At the same time, the authorities intend to fight the shadow economy, eradicate smuggling, illegal gambling, pornography and drug trafficking, as well as corruption.

He emphasized that Hainan follows a special development path and its free trade port will be created taking into account a unified state strategy. "There are many analogues of Hainan's free trade port in the world, but all of them are capitalist. We must firmly adhere to the guiding line of the Chinese Communist Party and strictly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics," he concluded.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.