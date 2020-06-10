More than 154 enterprises with foreign capital registered on Hainan in January-May

HAIKOU, June 10. /TASS/. The total number of enterprises with foreign capital in the first five months of 2020 on Hainan increased by 12.4% in annual terms. According to the provincial Department of Commerce, over the indicated period 154 new enterprises with foreign investments were set up on the island, www.hinews.cn reported on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Hainan authorities have stepped up efforts to develop an investment strategy for the construction of Hainan's free trade port. The website indicates that the Hainan government has identified priority areas for attracting investments, which include, in particular, tourism, oil and gas and chemical industries, as well as the financial sector. At the same time, the news outlet reports, local authorities are intensively working to overcome the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, promoting online talks with foreign partners on projects related to the port's construction.

According to the latest data from the provincial Department of Commerce, in January-May, the total amount of actually used foreign investments amounted to $ 319 million, which is by 146.6% higher than the figures for the same period of 2019. The local authorities believe that attracting foreign investment is a matter of great importance. The Commerce Department created four channels to provide advisory services to foreign investors. There is an integrated service for investments, an open account on WeChat, an email address of the website www.contacthainan.gov.cn, dedicated to investments and highly qualified personnel in Hainan's free port project, and also a hotline (4008-413-413).