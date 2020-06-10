Assembly of prototype Il-114-300 aircraft started in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, an affiliate of Rostec) initiated joining of first body compartments of the prototype Il-114-300 aircraft, press service of Rostec told TASS on Wednesday.

"The work is performed in the branch of RSK MiG - on the territory of P.A. Voronin Lukhovitsky Aviation Plant. Joining takes place at an automated bench developed and manufactured specifically for the project. The next assembly stage will be joining of wing consoles and empennage mounting. The work is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2020," the company said.

System components will be installed in the body after empennage mounting and engines will be installed. "The final phase will be the aircraft handover to the flight testing facility for the cycle of factory and certification tests," Rostec said.

Il-114 is an aircraft intended for local air routes. Its seating capacity is up to 68 passengers and the flight range is up to 1,500 km.