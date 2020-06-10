Hainan attracted more than 440,000 marker players to the island in 2018-2019

HAIKOU, June 10. /TASS/. China's Hainan in 2018 and 2019 attracted more than 440,000 new business entities to the domestic market, stated the secretary of the regional party committee Liu Cigui.

“In the past two years [after plans for Hainan's free trade zone and port were announced in April 2018 – TASS], we have actively attracted foreign investment and facilitated the activity of new market players. As a result, their number increased by 440,000,” he said at a press conference.

The official noted that the dynamics for the corresponding period amounted to 65%, as a result, the total number of organizations involved in the production and sales of a wide range of products and services on the island exceeded 1.12 million. He added that due to a number of effective incentives, there are already about 570 projects with a capital of over 100 million yuan (approximately $14 million at the current exchange rate) in the province.

As the party committee secretary clarified, due to the policy on forming a free trade zone, Hainan has recently attracted more and more large companies: according to statistics, 125 market entities with a capital of more than 1 billion yuan ($ 140 million) and five with a capital of over 10 billion yuan are registered in the province ( $ 1.4 billion). ЕThe official emphasized that a significant increase in the number of enterprises will not lead to environmental problems as the Hainan administration pays close attention to environmental protection and the preservation of the natural resource base.

“Regarding this we constantly have leading positions among the Chinese regions,” the official noted. “We invite investors and valuable specialists from all over the world to take an active part in creating Hainan's free port, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by China’s reform and openness policy."

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.