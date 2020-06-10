Putin urges state orders for IT-industry to prevent shortfall in revenues

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to ensure state orders for the IT-industry in order to prevent possible shortfall in revenues in that sector.

"In order to prevent any malfunctions in the industry, we must prevent possible shortfall in financing with the help of state orders or orders of our large companies with state participation," the head of state said at a meeting on communications and IT industry addressing the government and state-owned companies.

Putin cited estimates by the Digital Development, Telecommunications and Mass Media Ministry, which stated that "in 2020, the costs of companies and business entities for information and communication services will decrease by an average of 20%.".