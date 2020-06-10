Gazprom's gas exports revenues halved over 4 months to $8.3 bln

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Gazprom’s revenues from gas exports in January-April 2020 decreased by 52.3% year-on-year to $8.3 bln, according to the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

Physical exports of gas in the reporting period fell by 24% to 59.6 bln cubic meters. In April, gas export amounted to 12.1 bln cubic meters (a decrease of 15%) for a total of $1.32 bln (26% less than in March).

In 2019, Gazprom delivered 199.2 bln cubic meters of gas to non-CIS countries (including China), which is 1.3% lower than in the record year 2018. Exports to neighboring countries in 2019 increased by 2.2% to 37.7 bln cubic meters.