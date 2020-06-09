Russian Prime Minister approved processing industry development strategy

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved the national Processing Industry Development Strategy by 2035, the Cabinet’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The following indicators are intended to be reached by 2024: an increase in the number of industry’s companies implementing innovations up to 50% from their total number, an increase in digitalization expenses up to 5.1% from the generated gross added value, growth of labor productivity at medium and large companies with the rate of at least 5% per year and achievement of industrial produce exports of $205 bln per year, including $60 bln for machine-building products," the press service said.