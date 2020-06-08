Hainan to raise quota for duty free purchases to $14,000 a year

HAIKOU, June 8. /TASS/. Hainan visitors will be able to make duty free purchases on the island in the amount of 100,000 yuan (approximately $ 14,140), Deputy Minister of Finance of China Zou Chiayi said at the Chiense State Council press service's briefing.

"The annual quota for one person on non-taxed purchases will be increased from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan," the deputy finance minister said as quoted by bjrb.bjd.com.cn. "The current list of 38 duty-free goods will be expanded."

Zou Chiayi also noted that the Hainan province "will optimize management of [duty-free system], as well as better conditions for tourist shopping."

On April 20, 2011, the Chinese State Council approved the launch of a pilot program for the development of a chain of duty-free shops on Hainan to promote the island as a world-class resort. The visitors can purchase goods from 38 categories, including perfume, cosmetics, jewelry, watches, bags and other consumer goods.

According to the Haikou Customs Administration, the total sales of Hainan's duty free shops over nine years exceeded 55 billion yuan (about $ 7.78 billion).

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.