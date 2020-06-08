Hainan's development won't affect Hong Kong's position as financial center — authorities

HAIKOU, June 8. /TASS/. The dynamic development of the Hainan free trade zone will not negatively affect Hong Kong's economic growth and will not lead to the loss of its position as an international financial center, since the complementarity of the two regions "is stronger than the rivalry." This was announced on Monday by the deputy head of the State Committee for Development and Reform of the People's Republic of China, Lin Nianxiu.

“Hainan is different from Hong Kong in many ways, it has a different structure of key industries. I must note that the complementarity factor in this case is more significant than competition, thus [the rapid development of the island] will not result in a blow to the Hong Kong economy,” he said answering a question from a Japanese journalist about whether the province will be able in the future to replace the special administrative region as an international financial center.

As Lin Nianxiu clarified, Beijing seeks to form an integrated prosperous development zone in the south of China with the participation of Macau and Guangdong Province, which “will ensure the long-term sustainable development of Hong Kong” and “guarantee the preservation of the principle "one country — two systems." He noted that Hainan's free port will take into account the experience of similar successful development zones in the world.

“We need to use more efficiently Hainan’s rich natural resource base, its unique geographical location, and advantages that it acts as one of the segments of the huge Chinese market,” the official concluded.

Hong Kong is one of Hainan's main investors: in 2018 the amount of contracts concluded with this special administrative region for investment in the island's economy exceeded $ 2.35 billion (45% of the total volume of deals to attract investment from other countries and regions). About 13% of Hainan exports come from this Chinese region, which enjoys a high degree of autonomy. Last year, more than 129,000 Hong Kong tourists visited the southern Chinese resort province. According to the plans of the central leadership in Beijing, in the coming decades Hainan like Hong Kong, should become a major financial center.