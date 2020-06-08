Avtotor to suspend BMW cars production in mid-June - CEO

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad-based Avtotor plant will suspend production of BMW cars due to shortage of components from mid-June until the end of month, CEO of Avtotor Ruslan Sadykov told TASS on Monday.

"A time gap has formed in the logistical chain of auto parts supply, considering the suspension of BMW plants in Europe and the US in spring 2020. BMW production at the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad will be suspended from mid-June. It is planned to restart the conveyor work and achieve the normal operating conditions in early July," the top manager said.

Unscheduled and scheduled equipment maintenance will be implemented by the plant to support partial employment of the staff during the suspension period, Sadykov added.