Brent crude jumps over $43 per barrel for first time since March

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August 2020 dropped by 3.2% to $40.96 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Monday.

WTI oil futures lost 3.9% and declined to $38.26 a barrel.

Oil prices go down, although OPEC+ ministers agreed to support the historically large oil production cuts until the end of July.