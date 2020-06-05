Putin satisfied with work of Russian Direct Investment Fund

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given a positive assessment to work of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), particularly on development of a coronavirus test system.

"I know you have get involved in this work [coronavirus control-TASS] together with partners, including Japan’s ones, and developed a fairly efficient test system," the head of state said at the meeting with Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of RDIF.

The Russian-Japanese coronavirus diagnostics system EMG, developed with RDIF participation, makes it possible to get the result in half an hour. The system is proactively used in Russian hospitals, laboratories and industrial enterprises.

RDIF was founded in 2011. "You invested 1.9 trillion rubles ($27.7 bln) into the national economy over the period, including 1.7 trillion [rubles] ($24.8 bln) at the expense of banks and investors; this is a good ratio," the President said.

"Investors take part in these projects because RDIF manages to create very favorable conditions of investments and good payback for them," Putin said. Profit from such projects is fairly significant, the head of state added.