Possible to maintain inflation in Russia within plan, Putin says

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 5. / TASS /. Inflation in Russia can be kept within the declared parameters, unemployment is growing, but it is "not dramatic," said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev on Friday.

"Inflation is staying within the parameters that we announced earlier, the unemployment rate has grown, but not as dramatically as in some other countries," President Putin said.

"We are able to maintain the macroeconomics in working order at a very good, high-quality level," President Putin said, commenting on Kirill Dmitriev's words that continues international cooperation, and does not seek to isolate itself.

Putin added that such indicators provide grounds for partners to continue working with the RDIF.