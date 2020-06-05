Expert: New customs procedure will help create advanced industrial chains on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 5. /TASS/. The introduction of a special customs procedure with lifting of duties and a number of taxes on Hainan in accordance with the new development program in the near future may lead to the creation of advanced industrial supply chains in the province, believes the General Secretary of the Main Center for the Study of Free Trade at Fudan University (Shanghai) Yin Chen.

"There are other special customs control zones in China, but unlike those the Hainan free trade port has one peculiarity: taxes and duties on goods and services will be lifted not just in one area, but on the entire island," he told the Chinese information website Paper. “And if in the past many enterprises often did not have the opportunity to register in a special customs zone, now it is possible that companies which will form an integrated industry chain will come to Hainan.”

The expert recalled that in five years the Hainan province intends to completely stop collecting customs duties when importing a wide range of products. "According to the government’s plans, preparations for the launch of a customs clearance mechanism covering the entire island will be ready by 2025. Apparently, by this time the regional authorities will no longer publish lists of [individual] goods not subject to customs duties and will begin to publish [a small] range of products for which duties are still to be payed," his colleague from the University of International Economics and Trade (Beijing) Tsui Fan added.

According to experts, Hainan will soon "become a symbol of China's openness," since duty free trade will be conducted everywhere on the island. They noted that in none of the Chinese regions in special customs zones commercial enterprises have ever received such freedoms. “This is a real breakthrough. I think Hainan can become a real paradise for consumers,” they emphasized.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

The document includes several dozen indicators, tasks and measures that the country's leadership sets in developing this region. According to the government's order, China will turn the entire island into a special customs zone. "As far as the goods go, there will be a liberalization and benefits policy with zero customs duties," the document reads.