Hainan to ease visa travel in the near future

HAIKOU, June 4. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities by 2025 intend to lift a number of restrictions and simplify visa-free travel, states the "General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan" announced by the Chinese State Council.

According to the state plan, the local administration will allow citizens of other states to come to the island without any preliminary formalities for business trips, visiting relatives and acquaintances, undergoing a medical examination or treatment, participating in exhibitions and forums, as well as sports competitions. Tourists abord cruise ships will be allowed to stay on Hainan for 15 days without a visa.

According to the document, the Hainan authorities plan to gradually extend the period during which foreigners can stay on the island without a visa. At the same time, the authorities intend to ease border control.

From May 1, 2018, the Hainan authorities increased the number of countries the residents of which have the right to visit the province under a visa-free travel from 26 to 59. Russia was also included in the list: Russians traveling alone or as part of a group can stay in the region for up to 30 days if the trip was booked through a travel agency.

On Monday, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.