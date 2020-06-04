Senior Russian, Japanese diplomats talk trade, economic cooperation

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov has had a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori to discuss issues of advancing bilateral economic cooperation as well as fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"The conversation touched upon the current issues of the Russian-Japanese cooperation. A schedule of future bilateral contacts was considered, its implementation will be possible as the COVID-19 pandemic is overcome. Full-fledged cooperation in many areas was also raised, including the advancement of the trade and economic cooperation, boosting the legal basis for the relations, cooperation in fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus infection and a number of other bilateral topics," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The diplomatic agency also noted that the parties confirmed their commitment to maintain active dialogue on all the topics discussed.

The talk was initiated by the Japanese side.