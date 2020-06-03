Hainan intends to set up mechanism for deals on intellectual property

HIKOU, June 3. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities intend to set up an international mechanism for concluding deals on intellectual property in the near future, states the "General Program for the Establishment of Hainan's Free Port" distributed by the Chinese State Council.

According to the document, the island’s administration thus hopes to "enhance the protection of copyright holders, ensure fair competition, create an even more open and transparent atmosphere for investors, and boost market activity."

"There will be an exchange on Hainan created to conclude international deals on intellectual property. It is planned to modify the legal system that defines a strategy in matters relating to the application of inventions in practice and the design of associated taxation procedures," the program reads.

According to the document, for a more efficient use of novelties and all kinds of new products in economic activities, the Hainan authorities plan to draw additional ways of financing by issuing securities. The program emphasizes that non-residents will get the right to make deals on intellectual property and take part in mutual settlements.

On Monday, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.