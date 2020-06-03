Putin plans no talks before OPEC+ meeting, says Kremlin

"No, there is nothing to announce yet," he said when asked whether the president has any talks or telephone calls planned.

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to hold any talks before the OPEC+ meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Peskov added that he has no information regarding the date of the upcoming meeting either.

The alliance partners are discussing the postponement of the OPEC+ meeting date from June 10 to June 4.

Initially, the Middle East OPEC members proposed to maintain the maximum level of oil cuts until the end of the year. However, Russia did not agree with the proposal. The most talked about option now is extension of up to three months, TASS sources in delegations said.

Another source added that ministers are expecting May data on the deal’s compliance to take the final decision on postponement of the meeting.

The new OPEC+ agreement on crude output cuts came into force on May 1. It stipulates a total reduction of daily crude output by member-states by 9.7 mln barrels in May-June. Particularly, Russia and Saudi Arabia, the largest participants of the agreement, are to cut production by 2.5 mln barrels per day each from the level of 11 mln barrels. The remaining countries will reduce production from the level of October 2018.

The agreement will remain in force for two years (until the end of April 2022), though the crude output cut will amount to 7.7 mln barrels per day in July-December 2020, and 5.8 mln barrels in January 2021 - April 2022.

The parameters of the deal may be revised in December 2021.