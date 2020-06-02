Hainan sets up international mediation center for commerce

HAIKOU, June 2. /TASS/. The International Mediation Center for Commercial Affairs has opened in the International Arbitration Court of Hainan, Xinhua reported.

The center will deal with the resolution of commercial disputes between individuals and legal entities, as well as various organizations that have equal legal status both domestically and abroad. In particular, disputes on trade contracts, property and commercial interests will be on the list of the matters the center will be dealing with. About one third of the center’s employees are foreign specialists, who must ensure the provision of intermediary services at a high international level.

According to the chairman of the International Arbitration Court of Hainan Wang Xuelin, the center will become an important part of the program to better business environment and the mechanism of international mediation and arbitration in the province. "This will help boost the confidence of international investors on Hainan, will help establish mediation and arbitration channels in order to effectively link mediation with arbitration and litigation," the news agency quoted the official as saying.

Improving mechanisms for resolving international trade disputes is an important part of the project to establish a pilot free trade zone on the Island of Hainan.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.