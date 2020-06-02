International Exhibitions Bureau postpones Expo 2020 to October 2021 - March 2022

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE) member-states have voted for the one-year postponement of the next international exhibition Expo 2020 in Dubai, Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. The exhibition will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

"As it was impossible to hold the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau due to restrictions related to the novel coronavirus infection spread, the BIE member-states voted remotely for the proposal made by the government of the UAE to postpone the dates of Expo 2020 Dubai. Though the voting continued until May 29, the threshold of two thirds of votes was crossed a week after the voting was opened on April 24," the statement said.

Russia also supported the initiative of the government of the United Arab Emirates to postpone the exhibition, the ministry added.

Expo is a major international exhibition with over 170 countries participating. Each five years they demonstrate achievements in the fields of science, engineering, architecture, and art. The international exhibition was scheduled to be held in Dubai in the period between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.