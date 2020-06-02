Belarus plans to receive about 1.1 mln tonnes of oil from ten Russian companies in June

"The issue is about deliveries both via pipeline transport and by rail. Slightly more than 1 mln tonnes of oil is expected to be supplied via the pipeline, and around 80,000 tonnes - by rail, which brings the total volume to around 1.1 mln tonnes of oil (expected) from Russian companies," he said.

MINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Belarus expects oil supplies to its refineries from ten Russian companies in June with the total volume of delivered oil of around 1.1 mln tonnes, press secretary of the state concern Belneftekhim Alexander Tishchenko told TASS.

Tishchenko mentioned Rosneft, Lukoil, Bashneft and Tatneft among the largest suppliers in June.

He also noted that 11 tankers of alternative oil were supplied to Belarus in five months of this year. "Considering refining, every fifth tonne was from alternative suppliers," he said, adding that a US tanker with oil for Belarusian refineries is "on its way as per schedule."

Supplies of Russian oil to Belarusian refineries were halted on January 1, 2020 as the sides failed to come an agreement on the premium, which Belarus paid earlier to oil companies for receiving oil duty-free. Of all Russian companies supplying hydrocarbons to the country, only Safmar Group did not suspend exports. That is why the country started purchasing tanker oil from alternative suppliers via Lithuania and Ukraine. Moscow and Minsk only agreed to resume regular supplies by the end of March. In May, it was planned to purchase 1.13 mln tonnes of Russian oil.