Putin instructs Cabinet to prepare adjustments to national projects

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 2. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to prepare amendments to national projects.

Speaking at a meeting with the head of state on the economic recovery plan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin assured the President that his Cabinet is ready to submit such adjustments.

"It is obvious that the extraordinary situation due to the coronavirus epidemic had a serious impact on the implementation of national projects. Therefore, I also ask you to prepare proposals for adjusting them. I ask you to carry out all this work as quickly as possible," Putin told the Prime Minister.

"We think that today they [national projects] require some adjustments and in the next month and a half we will submit our proposals to the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects," Mishustin said.

In compliance with the May decree by President of the Russian Federation of 2018, National Projects in 12 areas have been worked out (demography, culture, healthcare, education, housing and urban environment, ecology, roads, labor efficiency and employment maintenance, science, digital economy, small and medium-sized business, international cooperation and export). The implementation of National Projects expected by 2024 is estimated to cost around 25.7 trillion rubles ($374 bln).