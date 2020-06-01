Media: Sanya to allocate $5.7 mln to boost employment

HAIKOU, June 1. /TASS/. This year, the leading Chinese resort of Sanya will allocate 41 million yuan (about $ 5.7 million) to create new jobs and stimulate employment, the Sanya Daily reported.

According to the news outlet, the local authorities are actively working to ensure that the funding is as effective as possible.

“We need to solve the existing problems step by step, identify legal difficulties halting the growth of employment in Sanya,” said Zhang Zhenhua, chairman of the committee of the city assembly of people's representatives. According to the official, the government also pays close attention to programs for qualified personnel, the creation of stable production chains with the involvement of enterprises with a high demand for additional labor force.

According to Deputy Mayor of Sanya Tan Ping, the authorities will help reduce unemployment and increase the welfare of the local population by developing the innovation sector and promoting important key projects.

The Sanya authorities are actively contributing to the growth of employment in several sectors of the economy. According to official statistics, in 2016- 2019 the city administration allocated about 108 million yuan (more than $ 15.1 million) for these purposes.