China's Sanya continues to draw highly qualified personnel to Hainan

SANYA, June 1. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities over the past few years have been pursuing an active policy to draw qualified specialists from both Chinese regions and from abroad. According to the Sanya Daily, to date, the city has managed to attract more than 16,500 specialists as part of Hainan's free trade zone project.

The publication indicates that as far as the HR strategy goes the Sanya administration follows the approved plan to "draw a million qualified specialists to Hainan Province". In order to do so, the local authorities continue to improve registration procedures, remove bureaucratic barriers, increase the level of services for specialists arriving in the city, and also provide support to them and their families in such matters as medical support and housing. At the same time, the process of creating an integrated platform for providing services to the newcomers is underway.

The newspaper writes that Sanya has so far managed to draw 16,556 qualified personnel both from other Chinese regions and from abroad: 32 with a PhD and 936 with a master's degree. At least 652 people who arrived in the city can be consedered highly qualified specialists.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

The program for attracting highly qualified personnel to the province is also crucial to the implementation of the free trade zone project. According to official figures, by the end of 2019, key Hainan's companies offered jobs to over 860,000 high-level specialists from other Chinese regions and from abroad.