NordStar Airline resumes five flights from Norilsk

In early April, the number of flights from the Norilsk airport was cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airport served about one flight a week to bring back local residents, who had not managed to return before the restrictions were imposed.

"From June 1, the air company will make five daily flights from Norilsk. Two flights will go to Moscow and two to Krasnoyarsk," the press service said, adding that the fifth flight, depending on the day, will be headed to one of the following cities: St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Abakan, Samara, Voronezh, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Sochi, Anapa, Mineralnye Vody, Rostov-on-Don, Belgorod and Krasnodar. Within the first two weeks of June, the company will introduce another, sixth, daily flight. A year earlier, the press service said, the company made about 5-6 flights a day.

The air company was established in 2008. NordStar is Nornickel’s aviation project. The company uses Boeing 737-800, and turboprop ATR 42-500, which can operate in the conditions of Siberia and the Far North. Rosaviatsiya (aviation authority) rates NordStar among Russia’s 15 leading air companies.