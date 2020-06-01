Putin requests allocating $868 mln rubles for Baikal-Amur, Trans-Siberian railway lines

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the cabinet of ministers with allocating 60.5 bln rubles ($868 mln) from the National Wealth Fund in 2020 for the development of the Baikal-Amur and the Trans-Siberian railway lines, according to the information released on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"To provide 60.5 bln rubles from the National Wealth Fund to the Russian Railways in 2020 for the implementation of the project on the development of railway infrastructure of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railroad lines, including 30.5 bln rubles envisioned for 2021 in the National Wealth Fund for those purposes, as well as to determine the order of the use of those funds," according to the list of requests. The deadline is June 15.

The president also noted the necessity to put passenger rail transportation operations, as well as inland water transport operations, on the list of sectors of the Russian economy that have been the most affected amid the worsening situation as a result of the novel coronavirus infection spread. Moreover, the government has been requested to include measures to boost transit container deliveries and measures on recovery and incentivization of development of domestic and inbound tourism in the nationwide plan of action ensuring the recovery of employment and household income, economic growth and long-term structural changes in the economy to ensure equal access for organizations of all transport types to those measures.