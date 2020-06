Russia’s daily coronavirus cases surpass 9,000 for second day in a row

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The number of officially unemployed in Russia has reached 2.09 mln people, Russia’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said on Monday.

"The number of officially unemployed people is indeed growing as it has already exceeded 2 mln people as of today, reaching 2.09 mln," he said.

On May 27, Kotyakov said that the number of unemployed had exceeded 1.9 mln people.