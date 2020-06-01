Magadan region governor's income up by nearly 1 mln rubles

MAGADAN June 1. / TASS /. According to the results of 2019, the Governor of the Magadan Region Sergei Nosov declared income of more than 6.41 mln rubles ($91,305), approximately 920,000 rubles( $13,103) more than in 2018, according to the income tax documents posted on the Kolyma government web site on Monday.

In 2018, Nosov's income amounted to 5.49 mln rubles ($78,204) , and in 2017 it was 3.9 mln rubles ($55,545).

There haven't been any changes in property ownership for the governor since last year. He still owns two apartments with an area of 125.9 sq. meters and 186 sq. meters, a residential house with an area of 237 sq meters, a garage and two cars - 2005 Bentley Continental GT and 2011 Chevrolet Express G1500.

The tax declaration does not show income of any relatives.