State support measures amid pandemic used by 10% of Russian companies

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. State support measures amid the coronavirus pandemic have been used by 10% of Russian companies, according to the annual report by Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov to President Vladimir Putin.

Enterprises classified by 161 codes of the Russian National Classifier of Types of Economic Activity are recognized as affected by the pandemic, according to the document, which was published on the commissioner’s website on Thursday. According to the business ombudsman, 95 of them have not been put on the lists of supported sectors so far, whereas 26 of them are only partially covered by support measures.

"25.9% of polled companies are on the list of affected sectors according to the main Russian National Classifier of Types of Economic Activity; of them 35.4% have managed to use support measures, meaning that only around 10% of companies in Russia have benefited from the support," the report said.

Meanwhile, April and May minimum wage subsidies may be received by around 29% (1.2 mln of small and mid-sized enterprises out of 4.17 mln that need them). The support measures do not cover newly established small and mid-sized businesses. According to the provided data, there are 416,395 such entities in the officially affected sectors.