No changes in plans to complete Nord Stream 2 construction — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Plans to complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline did not change and sanctions against this project are unfair competition, running counter to international laws, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"There have been no changes in plans for the Nord Stream 2," Peskov said.

"Our attitude to any sanction exercises is well known. This attitude does not change and is extremely negative. We believe such aspirations are nothing but demonstration of unfair competition and actions contradicting the international law," Peskov noted.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline consists of two strings having the capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters each. The pipeline, set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore, is expected to connect the Russian resource base with European customers. The total project cost of the Nord Stream 2 is estimated at 9.5 bln euro.