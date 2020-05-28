Gascade starts reverse supplies over Yamal-Europe gas line again

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Gas supplies over the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline are implemented again in the reverse direction from Germany to Poland since 07.00 am European time, according to data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade.

The long-term gas transit agreement between Russia and Poland over the Polish segment of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline ended on May 17. Supplies are now made on the basis of auctions staged by Gaz-System.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline’s Polish segment capacity was booked by approximately 93% for June, according to results of the May auction.