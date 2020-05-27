China eyes simplifying investment projects approval on Hainan

HAIKOU, May 27. /TASS/. The deputies of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC, the highest legislative body) at the third session of the 13th convocation, which is being held in the capital of China, submitted for consideration a proposal to simplify as much as possible the approval procedures for new investment projects in China's Hainan province, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

“We propose to approve amendments to legislative acts and administrative rules, or begin pilot implementation of several reforms to maximize the simplification of the control system and decision making on foreign investments. It is also reasonable to make amendments to optimize the procedures for recognizing the status of foreign specialists and registration of international sea vessels,” - said one of the NPC delegates at the session. According to him, in the near future Hainan will need to modernize the legislative framework in order for it to fully include the goals and objectives of developing the regional free trade zone.

According to the article, among other initiatives the Hainan’s lawmakers have come up with are tax optimization in the implementation of duty free trade, the development of a commercial space program, the simplification of cross-border trade, the introduction of smart technologies, the formation of a social trust system taking into account citizen’s law, increasing the role of sports in school education, improving the control mechanism for yachts and promoting projects of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The delegates also proposed separate amendments to three Chinese laws: on government bodies in the regions, penitentiary facilities and penalties in the form of fines for committed offenses.

The third session of the 13th convocation of the NPC was originally supposed to open on March 5. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed till May 22. Chinese deputies will continue to discuss the prospects for the country's sociol and economic development until May 28, and also plan to approve new projects, including a resolution on the Hong Kong national security act.