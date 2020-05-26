Sanya authorities increase the number of street signs in English and Russian

SANYA. May 26. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities have stepped up work to increase the city's attractiveness for foreign tourists and significantly expanded the geography of places with street signs not only in Chinese, but also in Russian and English, reported www.hinews.cn.

In many city areas one can now see brown signs indicating the direction and distance to certain objects written in white letters in Chinese, Russian and English. “Five years ago there were not many signs in foreign languages ​​on the streets of Sanya. It was extremely difficult for us to get directions. However, signs were translated into several languages ​​everywhere, including crossroads, squares, supermarkets, beaches and tourist attractions,” the news outlet quotes a Russian-speaking guide who works for one of Sanya travel agencies. "These changes show progress in the process of Sanya's globalization," the guide believes.

According to one of the representatives of the provincial office for Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, work on signs in foreign languages ​​in the city of Sanya will continue, and the signs themselves, giving information about infrastructure, attractions and commercial services, will be made according to international standards.

According to Deputy Mayor of Sanya Zhou Jun, the standardization of signs written in foreign languages ​​in the city's public places plays an important role in preparing for the games, increasing the level of internationalization of the city and facilitating the construction of a free port with Chinese features on Hainan.

Competitions will be held from November 28 to December 6, 2020 and will include 16 disciplines, including swimming, water polo, beach athletics, basketball, volleyball, handball, football, wrestling, rowing, sailing, surfing and others.

The first Asian beach games were held in 2008 in Bali, since then they have been held every two years. Sanya is not the first Chinese city to host the competitions. In 2012, the games were held in Haiyang city in Shandong province in eastern China. In different years, competitions were also held in Indonesia (2008), Oman (2010), Thailand (2014) and Vietnam (2016).