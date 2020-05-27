National economic recovery plan to be presented publicly — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The national economic recovery plan will definitely not be presented in private but the format has not been determined yet, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The format has not been determined yet. Nothing to say in this regard. However, this certainly will not be held in private. Nevertheless, I cannot tell you about the exact format yet," Peskov said.

The cost of all economic support measures within the framework of Russia’s anti-crisis packages aimed at tackling the coronavirus pandemic aftermath totals 3.3 trillion rubles ($46.5 bln) as of today, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier on Wednesday.

The majority of those measures are intended in the first instance for small and medium-sized businesses in the most affected sectors, the minister said, adding that totally there are 42 such sectors employing over 6 mln people.