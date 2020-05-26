There is every reason to hope for quick end to halt in business activity — Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, May 26. / TASS /. There is every reason to hope that the halt in the business activity of the majority of the capital's enterprises will soon come to an end, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday in his blog.

"Of course, the best gift for the business and Muscovites on the Day of Entrepreneurship would be to remove or mitigate existing restrictions. But such decisions are not made because there is a holiday. First, we must be sure that the situation allows us to do this. Nevertheless, there is every reason to hope for that the halt in the work of most of Moscow businesses will soon come to an end," the mayor wrote.

He noted that most entrepreneurs now are not celebrating. "Despite this, we must send good regards and thank the Moscow business community. Thousands of entrepreneurs have shown miracles of energy, ingenuity and enterprise to provide a multi-million megalopolis with everything necessary for the life during the pandemic," the mayor wrote.

According to him, in the shortest possible time, the industry launched the production of sanitizers and protective equipment. Grocery stores and taxis are working without interruption. Muscovites can receive thousands of everyday services from dry-cleaning clothes to training courses via couriers or online. "Most entrepreneurs have been responsible and tried to preserve their teams to the fullest. Many continued to implement investment development projects, for which we express special gratitude. Today you can hear discussions on whether Moscow businesses have a future. Of course, in a pandemic, losses are inevitable. But I’m sure that Moscow businesses have good prospects ahead," wrote Sobyanin.

He added that in the first week after the lifting of restrictions on industrial activity, over 90% of idle Moscow enterprises returned to work. "And when the time comes, trade, services and other businesses that are still forced to be idle will also quickly and energetically open," the mayor concluded.