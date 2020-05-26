Investment decision on UAE’s Hail and Ghasha projects to be taken in 2020, says Lukoil

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The consortium of investors, including Lukoil, plans to make the final investment decision on Hail and Ghasha oil and gas fields in the UAE in 2020, the Russian oil producer said in its annual report.

"In 2020, it is planned to make the final investment decision on Hail and Ghasha oil and gas fields, work out the development plan of Sarb and Nasr gas fields and appoint the operating company," Lukoil said.

Lukoil purchased the 5% stake in the Ghasha project in October 2019. The key project shareholder is ADNOC with the 55% stake.