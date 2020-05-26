Nordstar resumes flights between Krasnoyarsk, Norilsk

KRASNOYARSK, May 26. /TASS/. Daily flights between Krasnoyarsk and Norilsk, which passengers from Norilsk and Taimyr use to get to the mainland, were resumed on Monday, Nordstar’s press service reported.

The number of flights from Norilsk was cut in early April due to the coronavirus pandemic. For about one month, the company served one flight a week to bring back home the locals who could not return before the epidemic.

"We resume flights from today [May 25]," the airline said. "We shall make one flight a day."

Earlier, the Taimyr District’s officials stressed though the flights are resumed, every person, coming to the North, must observe a two-week self-isolation.

As of May 25, the Krasnoyarsk Region registered 3,410 total cases of coronavirus, 710 people have recovered and 28 died.